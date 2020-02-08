Canada Raid on Pipeline Protest Site Violated International, Local Laws - Hereditary Chief

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Canadian government and police broke Federal and international laws by carrying out a raid on an indigenous campsite protesting against a planned gas pipeline, a hereditary chief of a Canadian First Nation told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), enforcing a court order against interfering with the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project, raided a Wet'suwet'en checkpoint, arresting six in the process.

"They [Canadian authorities] are breaking their own law and international law," Wet'suwet'en Nation Hereditary Chief Na'Moks (John Risdale) of the Tsayu (Beaver) Clan said on Friday.

The chief added that his people "are doing the right thing, at the right time, for the right reasons" and that their struggle embodies everything Canada is supposed to stand for - preservation of the environment, freedom, and democracy.

The operation by the federal police force began after talks - referred to as Wiggus by the Wet'suwet'en - between Hereditary Chiefs, the RCMP, and CGL representatives broke down on Tuesday.

The RCMP has erected an "exclusion zone" with only hereditary chiefs and members of the media being allowed access past a checkpoint at the 27-kilometer mark on the only road that leads to the main campsite, Unist'ot'en Camp, that also serves as the Wet'suwet'en Healing Center.

Na'Moks said that neither he nor the other high-ranking chiefs have been contacted about restarting talks.

He also said while Hereditary Chiefs are being allowed into the "exclusion zone," he finds the premise insulting altogether, given that this is his ancestral land and has been for thousands of years.

The company at the center of this - TC Energy, formerly TransCanada - has been in damage control for months now, releasing a number of paid ads on Twitter, highlighting Wet'suwet'en people involved in the project.

Na'Moks said the energy giant is just throwing money to the wind, and that a few paid individuals will not be enough to salvage the company's reputation.

The chief maintains that neither big industry nor law enforcement is welcome on their land.

In a telling moment, when the question of CGL's reputation, should the injunction be enforced, came up, Na'Moks cut off the question, saying emphatically "that will not happen."

While tensions remain high on the scene, there are a growing number of protests across the nation. A number of protesters have initiated a sit-in at the constituency office of Liberal Member of Parliament Andy Fillmore in Halifax.

Neither RCMP nor TC Energy has responded to a request for comment.

The Wet'suwet'en nation - which covers 22,000 square kilometers in the northern interior of BC - has never ceded its territory, which was reaffirmed by a Supreme Court of Canada decision in 1997 and recognized hereditary chiefs - a title passed down from generation to generation.

Indigenous claims are also supported by international law - Article 10 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) stipulates that Indigenous peoples shall not be forcibly removed from their lands or territories. The BC government adopted the UN charter in November, while the federal government has refused to do, but has rescinded its objector status to the convention.

Last month, UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) Chairperson, Noureddine Amir, told Sputnik that the international governing body will continue to engage in dialogue with Canadian authorities regarding this project and others in BC. Amir's statement followed a December report, in which CERD renewed calls for the Canadian government as well as pipeline owners and operators to halt construction on a number of projects, including the CGL until proper consultation can occur with all stakeholders.