Canada Ratifies USMCA Trade Agreement Following Royal Assent - Senate

Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Bill C4 implementing the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement has been ratified after receiving Royal Assent by Governor General Julie Payette, the Queen's Representative in Canada, the Canadian Senate said in a statement.

"Bill C4 has received Royal Assent," the Senate said via Twitter said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the bill was approved in the third reading in the House of Commons as part of a motion that will keep the House adjourned until April 20 amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Canada and across the world.

Shortly thereafter, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the trade bill received approval from the Senate.

Canada is the last of the three trade agreement signatories to ratify the accord, which has already been approved by Mexico and the United States.

The USMCA came into being as a result of US President Trump demanding to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a pact signed in 1993 that Trump repeatedly called a "disaster" for the United States.

