Canada Re-Establishes Random COVID-19 Testing for Arriving Passengers - Health Authority

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Canadian government has re-introduced mandatory random testing (MRT) for arriving passengers who are "fully vaccinated" against the novel coronavirus as they enter the country via its four major airports, Canada's Public Health Agency said on Thursday.

"Mandatory random testing will resume as of July 19, 2022, for travelers who qualify as fully vaccinated, arriving in Canada by air to the four major Canadian airports, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto," the Public Health Agency said.

The Canadian government considers individuals to be "fully vaccinated" if they have received the minimum number of vaccine doses approved by the country's health authority, at least 14 days prior to arrival.

The testing will be done outside of the airports in a facility of the passengers' choice, such as a pharmacy, and will be administered by medical personnel or will be a self-swab test.

The Canadian government has said the testing will help monitor the entry of new coronavirus variants in the country and continually update the evolving epidemiological situation.

Travelers will be notified about their selection shortly after the completion of their customs declaration, by email, with detailed information on the procedures to follow, Public Health Canada said.

Every individual traveling to Canada must fill and submit the electronic form available in the ArriveCan application at least 72-hours prior to flying or embarking on a cruise ship, Public Health Canada added.

On June 11, the Canadian government announced a pause in the mandatory random testing for travelers arriving to the country by air, but maintained the measure in place for land crossings.