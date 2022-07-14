UrduPoint.com

Canada Re-Establishes Random COVID-19 Testing For Arriving Passengers - Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Canada Re-Establishes Random COVID-19 Testing for Arriving Passengers - Health Authority

The Canadian government has re-introduced mandatory random testing (MRT) for arriving passengers who are "fully vaccinated" against the novel coronavirus as they enter the country via its four major airports, Canada's Public Health Agency said on Thursday

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Canadian government has re-introduced mandatory random testing (MRT) for arriving passengers who are "fully vaccinated" against the novel coronavirus as they enter the country via its four major airports, Canada's Public Health Agency said on Thursday.

"Mandatory random testing will resume as of July 19, 2022, for travelers who qualify as fully vaccinated, arriving in Canada by air to the four major Canadian airports, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto," the Public Health Agency said.

The Canadian government considers individuals to be "fully vaccinated" if they have received the minimum number of vaccine doses approved by the country's health authority, at least 14 days prior to arrival.

The testing will be done outside of the airports in a facility of the passengers' choice, such as a pharmacy, and will be administered by medical personnel or will be a self-swab test.

The Canadian government has said the testing will help monitor the entry of new coronavirus variants in the country and continually update the evolving epidemiological situation.

Travelers will be notified about their selection shortly after the completion of their customs declaration, by email, with detailed information on the procedures to follow, Public Health Canada said.

Every individual traveling to Canada must fill and submit the electronic form available in the ArriveCan application at least 72-hours prior to flying or embarking on a cruise ship, Public Health Canada added.

On June 11, the Canadian government announced a pause in the mandatory random testing for travelers arriving to the country by air, but maintained the measure in place for land crossings.

Related Topics

Canada Calgary Vancouver Toronto June July Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia Un ..

Webinar on Kashmir Martyrs' Day held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 IGP directs police officers to support districts a ..

IGP directs police officers to support districts admin in rain relief activities ..

1 minute ago
 Official price of CNG in Hazara remains at Rs 179. ..

Official price of CNG in Hazara remains at Rs 179.80 per kg

1 minute ago
 Punjab police finalizes security plan for by-polls ..

Punjab police finalizes security plan for by-polls: IGP

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for rehabilitation of rain affec ..

Steps being taken for rehabilitation of rain affected areas of Balochistan: Aziz ..

22 minutes ago
 BOI secretary visits PBIT secretariat

BOI secretary visits PBIT secretariat

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.