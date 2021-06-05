UrduPoint.com
Canada Ready To Support Russia's Arctic Council Goals, Increase Cooperation - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Canada Ready to Support Russia's Arctic Council Goals, Increase Cooperation - Ambassador

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Canada stands ready to help Russia implement its priorities during the latter's two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, Alison LeClaire, Canada's ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik, adding that Ottawa would like to strengthen its long-standing cooperation with Moscow in the Arctic.

"The Arctic is always something that Canada and Russia cooperate on and we would certainly like to grow that cooperation. We have, since its inception, cooperated very constructively, positively, with Russia in the Arctic Council and we'll continue to do that and support Russia's priorities. We share them," LeClaire told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia took over the helm of the Arctic Council at the organization's ministerial meeting in Reykjavik on May 20, an event that marked the end of Iceland's tenure as chair of the eight-nation bloc.

The Russian chairmanship, which will last for two years, has prioritized strengthening multilateral cooperation in the Arctic in four areas: enhancing the sustainability and resilience of Arctic communities, taking steps to combat the impact of climate change, promoting sustainable socio-economic development in the region, and strengthening the Arctic Council's governance.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya is an official media partner of Russia's flagship economic forum.

More Stories From World

