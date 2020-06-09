UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Reaffirms Support For Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Canada Reaffirms Support for Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Canada is committed to supporting the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday following a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament group.

"Canada reaffirms ongoing support for Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the statement said

Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Canada's commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament during the meeting, the statement also said.

Oliphant pointed out that Canada will seek to engage more youth advocates and women in the disarmament decision-making process, the statement added.

The Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, launched by Sweden in 2019, brings together 16 non-nuclear weapon states to promote nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament in advance of the tenth Review Conference of the NPT.

Related Topics

Canada Nuclear Stockholm Sweden Women 2019 Weapon

Recent Stories

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

3 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

3 hours ago

Emirati researcher creates new web tool to facilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.