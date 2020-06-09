Canada Reaffirms Support for Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Canada is committed to supporting the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday following a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament group.

"Canada reaffirms ongoing support for Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the statement said

Rob Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Canada's commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament during the meeting, the statement also said.

Oliphant pointed out that Canada will seek to engage more youth advocates and women in the disarmament decision-making process, the statement added.

The Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, launched by Sweden in 2019, brings together 16 non-nuclear weapon states to promote nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament in advance of the tenth Review Conference of the NPT.