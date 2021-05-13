UrduPoint.com
Canada Recognizes Israel's Right To Self-Defense, Disturbed By Al-Aqsa Violence - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Canada recognizes Israel's right to self-defense but is disturbed by the violence in Jerusalem, including the confrontation at the al-Aqsa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"Rocket attacks against Israel are completely unacceptable and Canada supports Israel's right to assure its own security. Violence at al-Aqsa is also unacceptable," Trudeau said during Question Period.

The Prime Minister added that is government is "gravely concerned" by Israel's expansion of settlements and evictions, saying that Canada supports a two-state solution.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau, in a statement, called for an immediate de-escalation and end to the violence.

Trudeau, however, ignored New Democrat Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh's call to halt Canadian sale of weapons to Israel, limiting himself to prepared remarks on the subject.

Tensions that have been simmering during the holy month of Ramadan boiled over after Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clashed at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. Separately, an Israeli court sparked anger when it backed Jewish settlers' legal effort to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

Tensions reached have since boiled over with Israel and Palestine's Hamas exchanging hundreds of rocket strikes. At least 56 Palestinians were killed and over 300 were injured in Israeli airstrikes, according to Palestinian authorities. Israel reported seven fatalities and more than 200 injured as a result of rocket fire from Gaza.

