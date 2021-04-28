UrduPoint.com
Canada Records First Death Following AstraZeneca Shot In Quebec - Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Canadian province of Quebec has recorded the country's first death following immunization with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday.

"We just had our first patient who has died of cerebral thrombosis following vaccination from AstraZeneca," Legault told reporters. "To date, it is the first death that has been declared in Canada."

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, received medical treatment but succumbed to the deadly side effect, the premier said.

Legault and the province's chief medical officer, Horacio Arruda, said that the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine is a calculated risk and stressed that the benefits of the UK drugmaker's shot continue to outweigh the risks. The province will not be changing its immunization guidelines, despite the vaccine-induced fatality, Arruda said.

Health Canada had temporarily paused inoculation for Canadians under the age of 55 with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations.

The immunization drive has since resumed among those over 40 eligible to receive it.

Earlier this month, a Canadian safety review of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine concluded that blood clotting events are possibly linked to it. As a result of the review, Canadian health officials introduced a warning section indicating the "stronger link" between the blood clotting events and the AstraZeneca vaccine on the safety label.

The controversy surrounding the UK drugmaker's vaccine has undermined confidence in the shot, with polling numbers unveiled on Monday showing that only 52 percent of Canadians are comfortable receiving the AstraZeneca inoculation and 40 percent of this group would reject it if offered.

