Canada Reimposes COVID-19 Testing for Short Foreign Trips - Health Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Canada will again require residents returning from short trips abroad to submit a negative pre-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test starting on December 21, Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday.

"We are reintroducing the requirements for a pre-arrival PCR test result for all travelers leaving the country for less than 72 hours as of December 21," Duclos said.