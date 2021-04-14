UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Reintroducing Enhanced Screening Measures For Arrivals From Brazil

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Canada Reintroducing Enhanced Screening Measures for Arrivals from Brazil

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Canada is reintroducing enhanced screening measures at the border for individuals arriving in Brazil amid a surging third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Effective March 30, 2021, all travellers who have been in Brazil within 14 days of seeking entry into Canada are now subject to secondary screening and increased scrutiny of quarantine plans," Health Canada said in a statement via Twitter.

The new measures are being introduced in response to the growing number of cases of the P.1 variant, which was first identified in Brazil, the statement said.

The spread of the new variant has been most pronounced in the province of British Columbia, where health authorities have logged nearly 1,000 cases since the beginning of April.

To date, Canadian health officials have recorded nearly 36,000 variant of concern cases across the country, with nearly 96 percent of these cases being attributed to the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, according to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam. Overall, the number of infections has exceeded 1 million with over 23,000 fatalities across Canada.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter Columbia Brazil United Kingdom March April Border All Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

2 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

2 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

1 hour ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

1 hour ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.