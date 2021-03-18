TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Canada is unimpressed with Iran's findings published in the final report of an investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet and will disclose the results of its own investigation shortly, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization published a report in which it concluded that Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 (PS752) was brought down inadvertently by an Iranian missile after being mistaken for a hostile target.

"The report makes no attempt to answer critical questions about what truly happened. It appears incomplete and has no hard facts or evidence," Garneau said in a statement. "The Government of Canada will soon disclose the results of its own investigations."