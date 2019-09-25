UrduPoint.com
Canada Rejects Pro-Assad Diplomat After Outcry

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:51 PM

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday rejected an unapologetic supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from his posting in Canada, following a public uproar over his appointment

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday rejected an unapologetic supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from his posting in Canada, following a public uproar over his appointment.

Canadian officials last month had quietly signed off on Montreal businessman Waseem Ramli's appointment as Syria's honorary consul in Montreal, Macleans magazine reported.

Upon learning of this, Freeland said that his views expressed to the media and on social media "are shocking and unacceptable," adding that he never should have been approved to serve in the job.

"I have instructed officials to immediately revoke his status," she said.

Ramli's appointment was unsettling for the tens of thousands of Syrian refugees in Canada and the US who would have to engage with him on consular matters such passport renewals, arranging for remittances to family members or obtaining a birth certificate or school records from Syria.

Canada has sanctioned 234 officials from the Assad regime, which it holds accountable for "war crimes" that include "abhorrent chemical weapons attacks against civilians."Canada as also resettled more than 60,000 Syrian refugees who fled war.

