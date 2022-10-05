Canada Removes Navy Officer From Overseas Deployment After Alleged Sex Assault - Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Canadian navy has relieved its member of her post as an executive officer at HMCS Kingston following an alleged incident of sexual harassment which happened during a port visit in Lisbon, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On October 2, 2022, Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) relieved the Executive Officer of His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Kingston of her duties as a result of an alleged incident of inappropriate conduct of a sexualized nature that took place during a port visit in Lisbon, Portugal, while deployed on Operation REASSURANCE.

The allegations have not been proven and an investigation into this incident is ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.

The move was considered necessary to ensure effective leadership in HMCS Kingston as it continues its deployment with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1, it explained.

The Royal Canadian Navy will assign the relieved officer to other roles within Maritime Forces Atlantic Headquarters in Canada as the investigation follows its course, the statement added.

Operation Reassurance is Canada's largest military deployment outside of its own borders and is located in the Baltics.