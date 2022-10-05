UrduPoint.com

Canada Removes Navy Officer From Overseas Deployment After Alleged Sex Assault - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Canada Removes Navy Officer From Overseas Deployment After Alleged Sex Assault - Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Canadian navy has relieved its member of her post as an executive officer at HMCS Kingston following an alleged incident of sexual harassment which happened during a port visit in Lisbon, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On October 2, 2022, Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) relieved the Executive Officer of His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Kingston of her duties as a result of an alleged incident of inappropriate conduct of a sexualized nature that took place during a port visit in Lisbon, Portugal, while deployed on Operation REASSURANCE.

The allegations have not been proven and an investigation into this incident is ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.

The move was considered necessary to ensure effective leadership in HMCS Kingston as it continues its deployment with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1, it explained.

The Royal Canadian Navy will assign the relieved officer to other roles within Maritime Forces Atlantic Headquarters in Canada as the investigation follows its course, the statement added.

Operation Reassurance is Canada's largest military deployment outside of its own borders and is located in the Baltics.

Related Topics

NATO Canada Visit Kingston Lisbon Portugal October Post

Recent Stories

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

2 hours ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

2 hours ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

2 hours ago
 EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Ove ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Over Response to Riots After Amin ..

2 hours ago
 Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.