Canada Renews Afghanistan Development Assistance Program Until 2024 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Canadian government is renewing its aid commitment to Afghanistan with a pledge of $207 million until 2024, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today announced that the Government of Canada is pledging $270 million [US$207.

34 million] over the next 3 years (2021 to 2024) in bilateral development assistance to Afghanistan," the statement said.

Afghanistan continues to experience high levels of poverty and internal discord, which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting a need for additional fiscal stimulus, the statement added.

Canada has pledged over $2.76 billion in international aid to Afghanistan since 2001, when the US-led coalition, including Canada, invaded the country in an effort to destroy terrorist organizations there.