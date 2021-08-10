Canada Renews Ban on Direct Flights From India Until September 21 - Transport Ministry

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 amid the South Asian country's enduring struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19 within its borders, Transport Canada said.

"Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT," the department said in a statement on Monday.