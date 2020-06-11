Canada Renews Call for Iran to Turn Over Black Boxes From Downed Ukrainian Jet - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Canada continues to call on Iran to turn over the black boxes from the downed Ukrainian jet, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told attendees of an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) virtual meeting on Wednesday.

In March, the Iran Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that flight data recorders from Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 downed in Tehran in January will be sent to Ukraine or France for decryption.

"Canada... continues to call on Iran to allow the black boxes to be downloaded and analyzed in a facility with the capability to do so as soon as possible - as stipulated by Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and as Iran has committed to doing," a readout of the minister's comments said.

Garneau has previously cited the worsening novel coronavirus pandemic in Iran during the month of March as the preliminary reason for the transfer delay.

The Tasnim news Agency reported on Wednesday that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand extended an invitation to Ukraine's Ambassador to Iran Serhiy Burdyliak to discuss issues concerning the transfer of the black boxes and compensation to families of the victims at the Ukrainian side's earliest convenience.

Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has the authority to download the data at a location of its choosing because it is heading the probe, according to international guidelines.

Canada, however, has said there are problems decoding the data in Iran because the black boxes are damaged and may require US parts, which is complicated by the strict US sanctions regime against the Persian Gulf state.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members - after being shot down by the Iranian authorities.