Canada Reopens Border to US Citizens, Permanent Residents for First Time in Over 16 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada on Monday reopened its land border to US citizens and permanent citizens, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, for the first time in over 16 months

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Canada on Monday reopened its land border to US citizens and permanent citizens, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, for the first time in over 16 months.

International travelers, including Americans, have been barred from entering Canada since March 2020.

"As of today, August 9th, US citizens and [permanent residents] who are fully vaccinated are able to enter Canada for non-essential travel," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement via Twitter.

To enter Canada, US citizens and permanent citizens must provide proof that they have been inoculated with one of the vaccines approved by Ottawa and present a COVID-19 molecular test taken in the United States.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 will be exempt from Canada's quarantine requirements, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a travel advisory.

The agency also advised the would-be travelers to pack extra patience with them as the added passenger traffic is expected to create some pressure at points of entry.

It is uncertain when the Canadian government will open its doors to unvaccinated travelers after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that it will be "quite a while" before unimmunized foreigners will be granted entry into the country.

Meanwhile, there is no indication Canada's gesture will be reciprocated, with Washington rolling over existing restrictions from last month until August 21.