Canada Reports 1,383 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Surges Past 27,000 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Health authorities in Canada have reported more than 27,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak as 1,383 new positive tests were confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.

As of Tuesday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Canada now stands at 27,063. Quebec is the epicenter of the outbreak in the North American country, as provincial authorities have confirmed 14,248 cases of the disease.

Canada's COVID-19 death toll has also risen to 903, health authorities in the country reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday evening that Canada has received shipments of personal protective equipment containing more than a million medical masks. This shipments will be distributed across the country to health care professionals, the prime minister said.

On Tuesday, the province of Ontario extended its coronavirus-related state of emergency for a further 28 days until May 12. Premier Doug Ford stated that schools in the province will remain closed past May 4.