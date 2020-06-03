Canada Reports 597 New Cases of COVID-19 Pushing Total to 92,748 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus rose by 597 to 92,151, while the virus-related death toll stands at 7,414, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus rose by 597 to 92,151, while the virus-related death toll stands at 7,414, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday.

The day-to-day increase is the lowest since the latter days of March.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 51,593 - and 4,713 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 29,047 confirmed cases and 2,312 fatalities.

Ontario and Quebec account for more than 86 percent of all novel coronavirus infections and 94 percent of deaths in Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Wednesday, more than 6.4 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 381,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.