UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Reports 597 New Cases Of COVID-19 Pushing Total To 92,748 - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:44 PM

Canada Reports 597 New Cases of COVID-19 Pushing Total to 92,748 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus rose by 597 to 92,151, while the virus-related death toll stands at 7,414, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus rose by 597 to 92,151, while the virus-related death toll stands at 7,414, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday.

The day-to-day increase is the lowest since the latter days of March.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 51,593 - and 4,713 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 29,047 confirmed cases and 2,312 fatalities.

Ontario and Quebec account for more than 86 percent of all novel coronavirus infections and 94 percent of deaths in Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Wednesday, more than 6.4 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 381,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World Canada Died Ontario March All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

1 hour ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

Germany to lift travel warning for Europe from Jun ..

2 minutes ago

Eminent writer, scholar Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro pas ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.