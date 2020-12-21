UrduPoint.com
Canada Reports 6,203 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 21st December 2020

Canada on Sunday reported 6,203 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the nationwide tally to 507,795, according to data published by the country's Public Health Agency

There have been 74 more deaths from the virus, with the death toll from the disease standing at 14,228 as of Sunday evening, the agency added.

Over 416,000 recoveries from the disease have been recorded so far since the outbreak of COVID-19, it added.

