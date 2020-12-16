UrduPoint.com
Canada Reports 6,352 New COVID-19 Cases, 475,214 In Total

Wed 16th December 2020

Canada reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the nationwide tally to 475,214, according to a report by the Canadian Press

OTTAWA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Canada reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the nationwide tally to 475,214, according to a report by the Canadian Press.

The country also reported 106 more deaths from the virus, and the total death toll now stands at 13,659, said the report by Canada's national news agency.

The pandemic is "putting countless Canadians at risk of life-threatening illness, causing significant disruption to health services, and presenting ongoing challenges for areas not adequately equipped to manage complex medical emergencies," Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said in a statement on Saturday.

