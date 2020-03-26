UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Reports Almost 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Since Monday, Total Rises To 3,409

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:06 PM

Canada Reports Almost 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Since Monday, Total Rises to 3,409

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has risen to 3,409, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa told reporters on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has risen to 3,409, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa told reporters on Thursday.

"In Canada, as of this moment, there are 3,409 cases and 35 deaths," Tam said.

Canada has seen a sharp rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the country recording almost 2,000 new cases since Monday.

Canada's chief medic said that to date approximately 158,000 individuals have been tested for the deadly virus, with over 58,000 tests performed since Monday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 487,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 22,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Canada March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

6 minutes ago

The United States Stands With Pakistan Against Cor ..

18 minutes ago

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an ..

20 minutes ago

Protect sanitation workers from Coronavirus

31 minutes ago

Ulema to play vital role in fighting COVID-19: AJK ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.