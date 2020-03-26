Canada Reports Almost 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Since Monday, Total Rises to 3,409

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has risen to 3,409, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa told reporters on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has risen to 3,409, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa told reporters on Thursday.

"In Canada, as of this moment, there are 3,409 cases and 35 deaths," Tam said.

Canada has seen a sharp rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the country recording almost 2,000 new cases since Monday.

Canada's chief medic said that to date approximately 158,000 individuals have been tested for the deadly virus, with over 58,000 tests performed since Monday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 487,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 22,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.