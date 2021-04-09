UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Canada Reports Almost 25,000 Variant COVID-19 Cases, 90% Being UK Variant - Official

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Canadian health officials have detected more than cases 450 of the novel coronavirus variants, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said during a briefing on Friday.

"To date almost 25,000 variants of concern cases have been reported across Canada, with B.1.1.7.

variant [first identified in the United Kingdom] continuing to account for more than 90 percent," Tam told reporters.

Tam added that the number of identified cases has doubled in the past week alone, noting that case counts plotting along the strongest resurgence trajectory that was presented during last week's latest modeling update.

The surge of new variant cases is most pronounced in the provinces British Columbia and Ontario, the latter of which declared a state of emergency and introduced a stay-at-home order for the next four weeks.

