Canada Reports First Coronavirus Death - Provincial Health Officer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded the country's first death resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Monday.

"We, unfortunately, have had a death here in British Columbia," Henry told reporters.

"We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care [Center], who was infected with COVID-19, passed away last night."

Earlier in the day, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 71.

Canadian authorities have confirmed 14 new infections since Saturday. Canada so far has only seen one case of community transmission, according to authorities.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker.

