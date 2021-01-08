Canada Requests USMCA Consultations With US About Solar Export Tariffs - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Canada has requested consultations with the United States through USMCA trade agreement provisions regarding Washington's tariffs on Canadian solar exports, Minister of Small business, Export Promotion Mary Ng said in a statement on Thursday.

"Canada has requested consultations with the United States on its continued tariffs on solar products, as first steps in the [USMCA] dispute settlement process. These tariffs are unwarranted and clearly violate the provisions and the spirit of [USMCA]," the statement said.

Ng said any trade disruptions would be detrimental to the economic recovery of both nations still struggling to recover from the devastation wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa says that the tariffs - imposed in early 2018 - have led to an 82 percent decline in solar exports to the United States.

Canada and its largest trading partner are engaged in a number of trade disputes, with Ottawa rallying against US tariffs on dairy and lumber products, among others.