Canada Rescuers Hopeful More Survivors After Spanish Trawler Sinks

Published February 15, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Canadian rescuers said Tuesday they remained hopeful more survivors made it off a Spanish fishing boat before it sank off Canada's east coast overnight, as bad weather hampered a search.

"The fact that we have already found three survivors in a life raft gives us that hope that others were able to either get into their survival suits, get into life rafts and get off the vessel," Brian Owens of Canada's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre told AFP.

At least four of the vessel's 22-strong crew died when the fishing trawler sank in rough waters off the coast of the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland, according to the Spanish transport ministry.

Rescuers saved three crew members and were searching for 15 others who were missing.

Canadian rescue workers deployed a helicopter, a military plane, a Canadian Coast Guard ship and several boats to conduct the search, some 250 nautical miles (about 450 km) east of St.

John's, Newfoundland.

"The weather right now is challenging for the search. It's approximately four-meter waves and visibility is down to approximately one quarter nautical mile," Owens said, adding that the search is continuing.

Twelve of the crew are Spanish nationals, eight are from Peru and the rest from Ghana, Spanish media reports said.

Maica Larriba, a representative of Spain's central government in the northwestern Galicia region where the trawler is based, said four lifeboats had been spotted.

Two were "completely empty," she said, while in another three survivors were found "in a state of hypothermic shock" and were airlifted to safety by a Canadian coastguard helicopter.

Rescuers had not yet managed to reach the fourth lifeboat, she added.

