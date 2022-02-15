Canada rescuers say hopeful more survivors after Spanish trawler sinks

Canadian rescuers said Tuesday they were hopeful more survivors made it off a Spanish fishing boat before it sank off Canada's east coast overnight, as bad weather hampered a search

"The fact that we have already found three survivors in a life raft gives us that hope that others were able to either get into their survival suits, get into life rafts and get off the vessel," Brian Owens of Canada's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre told AFP.