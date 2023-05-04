Canada Revenue Agency, Public Service Alliance Reach Deal to End Strike

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) said on Thursday it has reached a four-year agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE), putting an end to one of the country's largest strikes that lasted for nearly two weeks.

On April 19, PSAC announced that 155,000 public servants went on strike to protest government's reluctance to compensate for rising inflation and growing costs of living.

"Last night, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) reached a 4-year tentative agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE). Upon ratification, this agreement will apply to approximately 39,000 PSAC-UTE employees working at the CRA. Employees represented by PSAC-UTE will return to work this morning," the CRA said in a statement.

The agreement includes wage increases of 11.5% over the next four years, with the third one including an allowance of 0.5%. Employees will also receive a one-time payment of C$2,500 ($1,800) upon retiring.

The CRA added that it remained committed to a "modern hybrid" workplace, allowing for employees to work from home three times a week, the statement said, thus agreeing to one of the main demands put forth by PSAC.

On May 1, the Treasury board reached a tentative deal with 120,000 public servants, in which the sides agreed to a 12.6% wage increase throughout 2024, to help employees catch up with inflation rates. Unionized members will receive a one-time payment of C$2,500 upon their retirement.

PSAC is the country's largest Federal public union, representing nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada.