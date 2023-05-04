UrduPoint.com

Canada Revenue Agency, Public Service Alliance Reach Deal To End Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Canada Revenue Agency, Public Service Alliance Reach Deal to End Strike

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) said on Thursday it has reached a four-year agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE), putting an end to one of the country's largest strikes that lasted for nearly two weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) said on Thursday it has reached a four-year agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE), putting an end to one of the country's largest strikes that lasted for nearly two weeks.

On April 19, PSAC announced that 155,000 public servants went on strike to protest government's reluctance to compensate for rising inflation and growing costs of living.

"Last night, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) reached a 4-year tentative agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE). Upon ratification, this agreement will apply to approximately 39,000 PSAC-UTE employees working at the CRA. Employees represented by PSAC-UTE will return to work this morning," the CRA said in a statement.

The agreement includes wage increases of 11.5% over the next four years, with the third one including an allowance of 0.5%. Employees will also receive a one-time payment of C$2,500 ($1,800) upon retiring.

The CRA added that it remained committed to a "modern hybrid" workplace, allowing for employees to work from home three times a week, the statement said, thus agreeing to one of the main demands put forth by PSAC.

On May 1, the Treasury board reached a tentative deal with 120,000 public servants, in which the sides agreed to a 12.6% wage increase throughout 2024, to help employees catch up with inflation rates. Unionized members will receive a one-time payment of C$2,500 upon their retirement.

PSAC is the country's largest Federal public union, representing nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada.

Related Topics

Protest Canada Alliance April May From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Azeri Ambassador discuss strengtheni ..

Saqr Ghobash, Azeri Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

1 second ago
 Canada to Host Indian Minister of Commerce, Indust ..

Canada to Host Indian Minister of Commerce, Industry From May 8-11- Global Affai ..

2 minutes ago
 German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 20 ..

German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 2022 Slump - Statistics

2 minutes ago
 Iraq, French TotalEnergies to Sign Gas Investment ..

Iraq, French TotalEnergies to Sign Gas Investment Contract Within Weeks - Oil Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Residents of French Town of Saintes Block Railway ..

Residents of French Town of Saintes Block Railway to Protest Macron's Visit

2 minutes ago
 PacWest Bank Says Considering 'All Options' After ..

PacWest Bank Says Considering 'All Options' After Share Prices Tumble

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.