Canada Revokes Sanctions Waiver for Maintenance of Nord Stream 1 Turbine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Canada has revoked the sanctions waiver given to German industrial giant Siemens Energy to maintain the Nord Stream 1 turbines in Montreal, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

"Given that Putin has been forced to show that his intention was never to return Nordstream 1 to full operation, and that the pipeline itself has been rendered inoperable, the Government of Canada has decided to revoke the time-limited sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired at the Siemens facility in Montreal to be returned to Germany," Joly said in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday.

Joly issued the statement together with Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

The two officials said the decision was taken in close collaboration with Ukraine, Germany and their European allies.

On July 9, Wilkinson granted Siemens Energy an exemption for a period of two years.