Canada, Romania Air Forces To Begin Joint Patrols Of Black Sea Coast Next Month - NATO

Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:39 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A detachment of Canadian forces with six CF-188 Hornet fighter jets will start policing Romania's airspace and portions of the Black Sea Coast with the Romanian Air Force beginning in September, NATO said in a press release on Tuesday.

"A Canadian Air Task Force will deploy to Romania and will operate from Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta, under NATO's Assurance Measures in the South," the release said. "Besides combined training with the Romanian Air Force and other Allies in the region, his team will also be employed to fly NATO Air Policing missions on the shores of the Black Sea controlled by the Combined Air Operations Centre at Torrejon, Spain.

"

The Romanian Air Force flies US-built F-16 Fighting Falcon jets and Russian-made MiG-21 Lancer jets, the release said.

Canada has deployed an air task force for similar missions in Romania on four previous occasions since 2014, the release added.

NATO did not say how long the upcoming mission would last, however the previous air task force deployment to Romania lasted for four months, ending in early January 2020.

