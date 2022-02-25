Canada-Russia Ties in 'Serious Crisis,' But Diplomatic Channels Open - Ambassador Stepanov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Relations between Ottawa and Moscow are currently in a state of severe crisis, but diplomatic channels remain open, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"I believe that our relations are in a serious crisis, and it's not Russia's fault," Stepanov said. "However, the channels of interstate communication, primarily through the foreign ministries of the two countries, remain open."

Stepanov stressed that the Russian side believes that diplomatic contacts should be maintained in all circumstances.

"Because in the absence of diplomacy it is impossible to resolve any issues - even those on which we have seemingly insurmountable differences," the envoy said. "The embassy along with our consular institutions will continue to work professionally and rhythmically, ensuring diplomatic channels of communication with the official Ottawa, and continuing the normal consular service to our citizens."