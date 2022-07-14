Canada Sanctioning Russian Patriarch 'Ridiculous', ROCOR Continues Commemorations - Bishop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Canadian government's decision to sanction the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill is "ridiculous" and the Russian Church Abroad (ROCOR) will continue commemorating him during its services, Archbishop Gabriel of Montreal and Canada told Sputnik.

"In a word, one can say this is ridiculous just like the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom are. It makes no sense, because the patriarch is the head of the church," Archbishop Gabriel said.

On July 8, Canada imposed sanctions on Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill as well as on 21 other Russian nationals, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

Gabriel said the decision to sanction the patriarch is in line with the Russophobia in the collective West that has now been amplified and made visible through politics. He pointed out that it is only natural, who is the head of the Church, supports the president and the military of his country as they are defending the Russian speakers in the Donbas region from the attack of the Neo-Nazis and the Ukrainian army, which continue to this date.

The archbishop expressed hope that Canada's decision will not affect the Canadian diocese or the entire Russian Church Abroad.

"We still understand that in Canada the church is separated from the state and that we are free to worship and to commemorate whomever we please. In this case, we acknowledge Patriarch Kirill to be the head of the Russian Church, and we recognize his authority," he said.

Gabriel also expressed hope that the Canadian authorities will not take action contrary to the aforementioned position and that ROCOR will be allowed to be free as it should be in a democratic country.

The archbishop noted that the entire ROCOR will continue commemorating Patriarch Kirill despite some of the Western countries imposing sanctions against him.

"We see no reason why we should cease commemorating him especially if somebody is forcing that on us," he said.

Gabriel also said that despite the many Ukrainians among the Russian Orthodox clergy and flock in Canada, no one out of almost 30 parishes requested permission to stop commemorating the patriarch.

Canada is the second Western country that sanctioned Patriarch Kirill shortly after the United Kingdom added him on the sanctions list in June.