Canada Sanctions 1 Iranian Entity, 9 Individuals - Global Affairs

Published May 03, 2023

Canada Sanctions 1 Iranian Entity, 9 Individuals - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Canadian government announced on Monday a new row of sanctions targeting one entity and nine individuals over alleged human rights violations in Iran.

"Today's sanctions list one entity and nine individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran and abroad.

The entity listed today exemplifies the regime's brutality and disregard of human rights as it is the site of a record number of state executions," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

This is the eleventh package of sanctions imposed by Canada on Iran.

