Canada Sanctions 12 Senior Officials From IRGC, Iranian Law Enforcement Forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Canada has imposed sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and law enforcement agencies for alleged human rights abuses, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"Today's sanctions list 12 senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) who have participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran," Global Affairs said in a statement.

Among the sanctioned individuals are Morteza Mir Aghaei, commander of the Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, and Seyeh Sadegh Hosseini, IRGC general and commander of the IRGC's Beit al-Moqqadas Corps, both located in the Kurdistan province.

The list also includes Esmaeil Zarei Kousha, governor of the Kurdistan province, and Rahim Jahanbakhsh, commander of the LEF in West Azerbaijan Province.

The Canadian government will also freeze all assets they might have in Canada.

As of today, the Canadian government has sanctioned 139 Iranian individuals and 189 entities, including the IRGC.