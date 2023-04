Canada Sanctions 14 Russian Individuals, 34 Entities - Trudeau

Canada is imposing sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including a firm owned by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday

"Today we're announcing new sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including security targets linked to the Wagner Group," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Among the sanctioned individuals are head of the southern Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, and his wife; as well as Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov.

The list of the sanctioned entities includes Prigozhin's firm Concord Management and Consulting LLC.