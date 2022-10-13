Canada Sanctions 17 People, 3 Entities for 'Right Violations' in Iran - Global Affairs

The Canadian government has imposed a fresh batch of sanctions on 17 individuals and three entities over "right violations" in Iran, Global Affairs said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Canadian government has imposed a fresh batch of sanctions on 17 individuals and three entities over "right violations" in Iran, Global Affairs said on Thursday.

"Today's sanctions list 17 individuals and 3 entities that have participated in or enabled gross human rights violations, including against Iranian women, and perpetuated disinformation activities to justify the Iranian regime's repression and persecution of its citizens," Global Affairs said in a press release.

Since September 26, Canada has imposed a wide range of sanctions on Iranian officials, including members of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Morality Police, and other entities over the downing of Flight 752 and the authorities' responses to protests in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsi Amini.