Canada Sanctions 2 Individuals, 4 Entities Over Crimea Rejoining Russia - Global Affairs

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Canada has imposed sanctions on two Russian executives and four entities in response to the decision of the people of Crimea to rejoin Russia, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced new sanctions against 2 individuals and 4 entities, under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations and the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations, in response to Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," Global Affairs said in a statement.

Impacted by the sanctions are Aleksandr Ganov, the head of the Crimean Railway, which was also included in the latest sanctions package, and Leonid Ryzhenkin, General Director of the Mostotrest, which built the Crimean Bridge.

The latest round of anti-Russian sanctions also targets First Crimean Insurance Company, JSC Lenpromtransproyekt and JSC "The Berkakit-Tommot-Yakutsk Railway Line's Construction Directorate."

Crimea rejoined Russia on March 16, 2014, after over 95 percent of voters backed the move in a referendum, which followed a violent power change in Ukraine. Two days later, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed.