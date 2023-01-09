UrduPoint.com

Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Entities - Global Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Entities - Global Affairs

The Canadian government has introduced sanctions against two Iranian individuals and three entities allegedly complicit in human rights violations, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The Canadian government has introduced sanctions against two Iranian individuals and three entities allegedly complicit in human rights violations, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations. The Iranian regime must answer for its brutal repression of brave Iranian voices ... In response, Canada is imposing sanctions on 2 Iranian individuals and 3 Iranian entities that are complicit in these activities," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The two sanctioned individuals are Deputy Minister of sports and Youth Vahid Yaminpour and Mohsen Qomi, a senior government "insider" and Shia cleric, the statement said, adding that both have worked for state-sponsored media.

The three sanctioned entities are the 15 Khordad Foundation, Iran Newspaper and The Press Supervisory board. The last two are also accused of spreading or facilitating government talking points on Iranian media, the statement pursued.

The 15 Khorad Foundation has been sanctioned for "enriching Iranian kleptocrats," the statement said. Canada will continue its coordinated efforts to hold Iran accountable for its human rights "violations," it added.

Since October 7, 2022, Ottawa has imposed sanctions on 127 individuals and 189 entities, including those added today.

Related Topics

Sports Iran Canada Ottawa October Media Government

Recent Stories

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Uk ..

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Ukraine Aid, Half of Party Overa ..

59 seconds ago
 Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Is ..

Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Traders' delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran ..

Traders' delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

1 minute ago
 'Punjab govt to form working group for textile ind ..

'Punjab govt to form working group for textile industry'

10 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek FM discuss ways to promote bilateral coo ..

PM, Uzbek FM discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits kidney hill park

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.