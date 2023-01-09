Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Entities - Global Affairs

The Canadian government has introduced sanctions against two Iranian individuals and three entities allegedly complicit in human rights violations, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The Canadian government has introduced sanctions against two Iranian individuals and three entities allegedly complicit in human rights violations, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations. The Iranian regime must answer for its brutal repression of brave Iranian voices ... In response, Canada is imposing sanctions on 2 Iranian individuals and 3 Iranian entities that are complicit in these activities," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The two sanctioned individuals are Deputy Minister of sports and Youth Vahid Yaminpour and Mohsen Qomi, a senior government "insider" and Shia cleric, the statement said, adding that both have worked for state-sponsored media.

The three sanctioned entities are the 15 Khordad Foundation, Iran Newspaper and The Press Supervisory board. The last two are also accused of spreading or facilitating government talking points on Iranian media, the statement pursued.

The 15 Khorad Foundation has been sanctioned for "enriching Iranian kleptocrats," the statement said. Canada will continue its coordinated efforts to hold Iran accountable for its human rights "violations," it added.

Since October 7, 2022, Ottawa has imposed sanctions on 127 individuals and 189 entities, including those added today.