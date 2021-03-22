UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Sanctions 4 Chinese Officials, 1 Entity In Coordination With US, UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:52 PM

Canada Sanctions 4 Chinese Officials, 1 Entity in Coordination With US, UK

Canada has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Canada has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"Today, Canada announced it is imposing new sanctions against 4 officials and 1 entity under the Special Economic Measures (People's Republic of China) Regulations, based on their participation in gross and systematic human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The measures are being introduced in coordination with the United States, the United Kingdom and in solidarity with the European Union, the statement explained.

Canada is sanctioning Zhu Hailun, former XUAR Deputy Party Secretary who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the human rights, three Xinjiang province security officials - Wang Junzheng, Wang Mingshan, Chen Mingguo - and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, the statement said.

Related Topics

China Canada European Union Hailun United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

CTO urges motorcyclists to use helmet

3 minutes ago

EU advises against using drug ivermectin for Covid ..

3 minutes ago

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over spy net ..

4 minutes ago

1 in 3 Covid survivors suffer long-term health iss ..

18 minutes ago

DRAP to determine price of corona vaccine: Asad Um ..

18 minutes ago

Canadian Court Allows Hotel Quarantine Plan to Con ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.