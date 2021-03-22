Canada Sanctions 4 Chinese Officials, 1 Entity in Coordination With US, UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Canada has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"Today, Canada announced it is imposing new sanctions against 4 officials and 1 entity under the Special Economic Measures (People's Republic of China) Regulations, based on their participation in gross and systematic human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The measures are being introduced in coordination with the United States, the United Kingdom and in solidarity with the European Union, the statement explained.

Canada is sanctioning Zhu Hailun, former XUAR Deputy Party Secretary who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the human rights, three Xinjiang province security officials - Wang Junzheng, Wang Mingshan, Chen Mingguo - and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, the statement said.