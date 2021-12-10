Canada Sanctions 4 Entities Over 'Ongoing Repression' in Myanmar - Global Affairs

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday that Ottawa has sanctioned four entities who support Myanmar's military by procuring weapons and other military equipment and providing technical assistance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021)

"Today's announcement sends a clear message to the people of Myanmar that their resilience and quest for democracy and civil rights will not be diminished," Joly said in her announcement on the International Human Rights Day. "Canada will not hesitate to take additional measures should Myanmar's military continue to flout its international obligations."

Canada imposed the new sanctions in concert with the United States and the United Kingdom in an effort to allow those intending to suspend all operational support for Myanmar's military to do so and end what Canada describes as "the transfer of arms, materiel, dual-use equipment and technical assistance to Myanmar's military and its representatives.

Joly said Canada is increasing pressure on Myanmar's military junta in the hope of forcing it to engage in political dialogue, end the political crisis and restore democratic and civilian governance.

Canadian officials said the sanctions point to achieving the goal of the Myanmar military to implement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' five point consensus.