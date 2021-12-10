UrduPoint.com

Canada Sanctions 4 Entities Over 'Ongoing Repression' In Myanmar - Global Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 10:13 PM

Canada Sanctions 4 Entities Over 'Ongoing Repression' in Myanmar - Global Affairs

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday that Ottawa has sanctioned four entities who support Myanmar's military by procuring weapons and other military equipment and providing technical assistance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday that Ottawa has sanctioned four entities who support Myanmar's military by procuring weapons and other military equipment and providing technical assistance.

"Today's announcement sends a clear message to the people of Myanmar that their resilience and quest for democracy and civil rights will not be diminished," Joly said in her announcement on the International Human Rights Day. "Canada will not hesitate to take additional measures should Myanmar's military continue to flout its international obligations."

Canada imposed the new sanctions in concert with the United States and the United Kingdom in an effort to allow those intending to suspend all operational support for Myanmar's military to do so and end what Canada describes as "the transfer of arms, materiel, dual-use equipment and technical assistance to Myanmar's military and its representatives.

"

Joly said Canada is increasing pressure on Myanmar's military junta in the hope of forcing it to engage in political dialogue, end the political crisis and restore democratic and civilian governance.

Canadian officials said the sanctions point to achieving the goal of the Myanmar military to implement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' five point consensus.

Related Topics

Canada Democracy Ottawa United Kingdom Myanmar United States All Asia

Recent Stories

New German Finance Chief Pledges $68Bln in 'Future ..

New German Finance Chief Pledges $68Bln in 'Future' Funds for Post-Virus Recover ..

1 minute ago
 France's Le Pen Behind Il-de-France Region Head in ..

France's Le Pen Behind Il-de-France Region Head in Presidential Poll Before 2022 ..

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 4 Chinese Entities Over North Korea, ..

US Sanctions 4 Chinese Entities Over North Korea, Uyghurs - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Russia Insists on Agreeing Security Guarantees Wit ..

Russia Insists on Agreeing Security Guarantees Within Specific Period - Foreign ..

10 minutes ago
 New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVI ..

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses - Go ..

28 minutes ago
 Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.