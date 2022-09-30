Canada Sanctions 43 Russian Businessmen, Families, 35 Officials in Areas Rejoining Russia

Canada is imposing sanctions on 43 Russian businessmen, financial elites and their relatives, as well as 35 officials in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that have rejoined Russia, Global Affairs said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Canada is imposing sanctions on 43 Russian businessmen, financial elites and their relatives, as well as 35 officials in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that have rejoined Russia, Global Affairs said on Friday.

"As announced by the Prime Minister (Justine Trudeau) on Tuesday, to increase pressure on the Russian regime, Canada is imposing measures on 43 Russian oligarchs, financial elites and their family members; the so-called governing body in Kherson; and 35 Russia-backed senior officials in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia," the statement read. "These individuals and entity are complicit in President Putin's desperate attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty, and share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed throughout Ukraine."