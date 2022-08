(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Canada is imposing sanctions on 62 additional individuals and one defense sector entity in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Today we are announcing new sanctions on 62 additional individuals and one defense sector entity that is complicit in Russia's war in Ukraine," Trudeau said in a virtual address to the Kiev-hosted Crimea Platform summit.