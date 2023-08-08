Open Menu

Canada Sanctions 7 Iranians Over 'Threats To Int'l Peace,' Rights Abuses - Global Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on seven Iranian nationals over alleged rights violations and a purported threat they pose to international peace and security, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today's sanctions list 7 individuals involved in activities that gravely threaten international peace and security or that constitute gross and systemic violations of human rights in Iran. These include a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and Strategic Centre and other senior Iranian officials involved in entities that supply materials to Iran's repressive national Law Enforcement Command," the ministry said in a statement.

The designations also target individuals occupying senior positions in state-owned firms involved in the production of lethal military drones that are allegedly being supplied to and used by Russia in Ukraine, the statement added.

The sanctions list includes Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council; Abdolkarim Bani Tarafi, Brigadier General in Iran's Army and Chairman of the Iran Aviation Industry Organization; Fatemeh Haghshenas, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of Directors of Imen Sanat Zaman Fara; Masoumeh Teymouri, Chief of the Board of Directors of Imen Sanat Zaman Fara; Reza Khaki, a Primary member of the Board of Directors of Qods Aviation Industries; Majid Reza Niyazi-Angili, a primary member of the Board of Directors of Qods Aviation Industries; and Vali Arlanizadeh, a member of the Board of Directors of Qods Aviation Industries.

Since October 2022, Canada has sanctioned 170 Iranian nationals and 192 entities, including the IRGC and members of the country's security and intelligence services.

More Stories From World