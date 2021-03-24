Canada Sanctions 9 Senior Russian Officials Over Navalny Case - Global Affairs

Canada has imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials in line with similar measures taken earlier by the United States and the European Union over the case of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Canada has imposed sanctions on nine senior Russian officials in line with similar measures taken earlier by the United States and the European Union over the case of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced new sanctions against 9 Russian officials under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations in response to gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The measures being introduced are in line with those taken earlier by the United States and the European Union, the statement added.

Those targeted by the Canadian sanctions are First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, Presidential Policy Directorate Chief Andrei Yarin, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Aleksandr Bortnikov, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, Federal Penitentiary Service head Alexander Kalashnikov, Presidential Envoy of the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyaylo, Deputy Ministers of Defense Aleksey Krivoruchko and Deputy Minister of Defense Pavel Popov.