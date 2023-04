Canada Sanctions Nine Belarussian Financial Entities to 'Pressure' Putin - Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday a new round of sanctions targeting nine Belarussian financial entities in a bid to "pressure" Russian President Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday a new round of sanctions targeting nine Belarussian financial entities in a bid to "pressure" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"To further pressure Putin enablers in Belarus, we're announcing additional sanctions on nine entities related to the Belarussian financial sector," Trudeau said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The sanctioned institutions include Priorbank JSC, Belvnesheconombank OJSC, BPS-Sberbank OJSC, VTB Bank (Belarus) JSC, Belorussian-Russian Belgazprombank Joint Stock Company, Statusbank JSC, Belarusbank JSC, National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, and Belagroprombank JSC, according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada.�