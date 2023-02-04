Canada Sanctions Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Other Russian Journalists

Canada has sanctioned Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostayev, journalist Sergey Brilev and war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Canada has sanctioned Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostayev, journalist Sergey Brilev and war correspondent Evgeny Poddubny, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, makes the annexed Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations under subsections 4(1)a, (1.1)b, (2)c and (3) of the Special Economic Measures Act .

.. Part 1 of schedule 1 to the Regulations is amended by adding the following in numerical order: Sergey Borisovich BRILEV (born on July 24, 1972), Dmitry Sergeevich GORNOSTAEV (bornon March 15, 1974), Evgeny Evgenevich PODDUBNY (born on August 22, 1983)," Global Affairs Canada said.

In total, in a new batch of Russia-related sanctions announced on Friday, the Canadian government targeted 38 individuals and 16 entities, including the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.