WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Canada has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian governors, presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova and prime minister of the Donetsk People's Republic Vitaly Khotsenko.

Among those sanctioned are the governors of Bryansk, Kursk, Volgograd regions, as well as executives of Russia's defense industry giants Kalashnikov, Almaz-Antey and Rostec.

In addition, Canada put sanctions on Concern Avtomatika, which is a part of state conglomerate Rostec.

In a virtual address to the Kiev-hosted Crimea Platform summit earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions on 62 additional individuals and one defense sector entity in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine.