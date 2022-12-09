Canada Sanctions Russian Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry, Election Commission

Canada is imposing sanctions on the Russian ministries of justice and interior, the Central Election Commission, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Canada is imposing sanctions on the Russian ministries of justice and interior, the Central Election Commission, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday.

"Under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, Canada is imposing sanctions against 33 current or former senior officials and 6 entities involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian citizens who protest against the Russian regime's illegal invasion of Ukraine and anti-democratic policies," the statement read.

The sanctions list also includes the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs.

The restrictions were unveiled on the eve of Human Rights Day. Along with them, Canada announced sanctions against 22 individuals for "gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran" as well as 12 individuals and three entities linked to the Myanmar military leadership.