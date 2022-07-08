UrduPoint.com

Canada Sanctions Russian Patriarch Kirill, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Ex-Yandex CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Canada Sanctions Russian Patriarch Kirill, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Ex-Yandex CEO

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Canada has imposed sanctions on Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova among 21 Russian nationals, in response to the country's special operation in Ukraine, according to a government release.

The sanctions list also includes former Yandex CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk, humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo and dozens of media personalities.

