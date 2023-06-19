UrduPoint.com

Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Global Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Ottawa has imposed sanctions on seven judges of Iran's Revolutionary Courts over alleged systematic violations of human rights, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Ottawa has imposed sanctions on seven judges of Iran's Revolutionary Courts over alleged systematic violations of human rights, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

"Today's sanctions list 7 individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran's criminal justice system, notably Iran's Revolutionary Courts. As an institution closely tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Courts are notorious for issuing death sentences and harsh prison terms following sham trials and based on evidence gathered under torture," the ministry's statement said.

Among the sanctioned judges of the Revolutionary Courts; Morteza Barati in Esfahan, Hadi Mansouri in Mashhad, Musa Asif Al Hosseini in Karaj, Seyed Mahmoud Sadati in Shiraz, and Heidar Asiyabi in Gorgan.

The Shiraz Advisory Judge of the Criminal Court Mehrdad Tahamtan, and Tehran's Supreme and Revolutionary Courts judge Mohammad Moghiseh were also sanctioned, the statement continued.

Effective immediately, the individuals are prohibited from entry into Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the statement said, adding that further dealing with them is prohibited, and their Canadian assets will be frozen.

Global Affairs added that Canada rejects the death penalty in all cases and everywhere, considering it incompatible with human rights and dignity.

Imposed under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations, today's designations are the 12th package of sanctions imposed by Canada on Tehran since October 2022.

