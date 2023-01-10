Canada Sanctions Sri Lankan Officials Over Human Rights Violations - Global Affairs

Canada imposed sanctions on Sri Lankan state officials over human rights violations committed during the country's civil war, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Canada imposed sanctions on Sri Lankan state officials over human rights violations committed during the country's civil war, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced Canada imposes targeted sanctions under regulations pursuant to the Special Economic Measures Act against four Sri Lankan state officials responsible for gross and systematic violations of human rights during armed conflict in Sri Lanka, which occurred from 1983 to 2009," the statement reads.

In a separate statement, Global Affairs said the sanctions have targeted Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa, two former Presidents. Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake and Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi are also included in the list.

The sanctioned officials have effectively seen their Canadian assets frozen and are inadmissible to enter the country.

Canada expects to send a "clear message" that it will no longer accept impunity for those guilty of human rights abuses in Sri Lanka, the statement said, adding that Ottawa urges for economic and political reforms to alleviate the financial crisis, and promote democracy.

The Canadian government also announced $3 million in additional funding following an appeal from the United Nations and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, to help� address Sri Lankan humanitarian needs.